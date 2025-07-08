One person dies after running a red light in east Las Vegas crash, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is dead after reportedly running a red light in an early morning crash east of the Las Vegas Strip, according to police.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. on April 21, 2025, at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Spencer Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2007 Hyundai Azera was heading east on Flamingo approaching a red light, police said. At the same time, a 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander was heading south on Spencer.

The Hyundai entered the intersection on a red light in front of the Mitsubishi, and the Mitsubishi hit the left back side of the Hyundai, police said.

The Hyundai went off the roadway, where the left side hit a light pole.

Arriving medical personnel took the driver of the Hyundai to Sunrise Hospital for his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Mitsubishi claimed injuries on-scene but was not taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Mitsubishi showed no signs of impairment.

The Clark County Coroner/Medical Examiner Office notified the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section that the driver of the Hyundai had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The driver's death marks the 87th traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2025.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

