One person dies after head-on collision in East Las Vegas earlier this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has died after a wreck in the east valley earlier this week.

The wreck happened around 3:19 p.m. Wednesday on Nellis Boulevard north of Vista Flora Way, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2014 Ram 1500 was heading north of Nellis in the center of three lanes at the same time a 2006 Toyota Sienna was heading south on Nellis in the left-most lane, each approaching the intersection of Vista Flora Way.

The Ram began to drift left, crossing the concrete median barrier, and entered the path of the Toyota.

Both vehicles sustained major damage. The Ram's driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The Toyota's driver, who did not show signs of impairment, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This incident marks the 3rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2025. This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.