One person dead following multi-vehicle collision in southeast Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash in the southeastern Las Vegas valley on Tuesday morning, according to police.

An initial report from LVMPD indicates that the accident occurred around 11:42 a.m. near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Tomiyasu Lane. Multiple people have been transported to Sunrise Hospital Trauma, and one has been declared deceased, police say.

Traffic is currently shut down in both directions on Warm Springs Road at the intersection. Police ask the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.