Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One person dead following multi-vehicle collision in southeast Las Vegas valley, police say

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Crash at Warm Springs and Tomiyasu
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 16:27:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash in the southeastern Las Vegas valley on Tuesday morning, according to police.

An initial report from LVMPD indicates that the accident occurred around 11:42 a.m. near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Tomiyasu Lane. Multiple people have been transported to Sunrise Hospital Trauma, and one has been declared deceased, police say.

Traffic is currently shut down in both directions on Warm Springs Road at the intersection. Police ask the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH