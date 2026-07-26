One person dead after two-vehicle crash near I-15 and Washington Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two unhoused people were struck by a car near northbound I-15, just south of Washington Avenue on Saturday evening, sending a man to the hospital, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 7:30 p.m..

A white 2005 Ford F-250 pickup was heading east on Washington toward the intersection of I-15 North D Street/Washington Avenue frontage road, Highway Patrol said.

The Ford entered the intersection at the same time a black 2017 Honda HR-V hatchback started a right turn onto Washington from the frontage road, state police said.

The Ford hit the Honda, and both continued east, eventually hitting the curb and coming off the roadway, according to NHP.

The Ford continued, hitting three pedestrians, and the Honda also hit one of those people, authorities said.

All three people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, it was learned that one of the people hit had died at the hospital, according to NHP.