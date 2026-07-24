One person dead after multi-vehicle crash on Spring Mountain Rd near I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — State authorities have released new details in a Saturday afternoon crash that left one person dead.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on July 18 in the area of the Spring Mountain Road interchange at I-15, according to Nevada State Police.

A black 2012 Scion XD was heading east on Spring Mountain, east of the I-15, when police said the driver made an unsafe lane change and went left into the next lane and hit a light blue 2024 Toyota Corolla.

The Scion continued on, hitting the center median curb and crossed over into westbound traffic on Spring Mountain, eventually hitting a silver 2026 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck, as well as the driver of the Scion, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Scion driver, identified as 75-year-old Richard Scott King, ultimately died from his injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

