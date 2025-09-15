One person dead after crash on Craig Road in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a Sunday night crash in North Las Vegas.

It happened around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Craig Road and Donna Street, between 5th Street and Losee Road, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

A Dodge Durango was heading west on Craig Road near Donna Street when a pedestrian was crossing Craig outside of a marked crosswalk and away from an intersection, police said.

The Durango hit the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the crash scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

