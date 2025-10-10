Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One person dead after crash in northeast valley

One person dead after crash in northeast valley at Lamb and Las Vegas Boulevard
RTC Nevada
One person dead after crash in northeast valley at Lamb and Las Vegas Boulevard
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a crash in the northeast valley Friday morning.

It happened near Lamb Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard around 5:48 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, police said, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, and authorities do not suspect impairment at this time.

WATCH | Here's video from the scene as police investigate the crash:

One person dead after crash in northeast valley

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo