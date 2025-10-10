One person dead after crash in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a crash in the northeast valley Friday morning.

It happened near Lamb Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard around 5:48 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, police said, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, and authorities do not suspect impairment at this time.

WATCH | Here's video from the scene as police investigate the crash: