One hospitalized following crash near Harry Reid International Airport, all lanes blocked

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All lanes are blocked following a crash on eastbound Tropicana Avenue after Koval Lane, according to RTC.

LVMPD has shared with Channel 13 that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic lanes remain shut down between Koval Lane and Paradise Road, police shared. LVMPD Traffic Bureau is investigating the incident.

Traffic cameras in the area show the blockage is still in place. Use alternate routes at this time.

