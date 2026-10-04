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One detained following reports of shooting in downtown Las Vegas, LVMPD says

LVMPD responds to reports of shooting in downtown Las Vegas, one detained
KTNV
LVMPD responds to reports of shooting in downtown Las Vegas, one detained
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning about a second reported shooting in downtown Las Vegas in the last 24 hours.

LVMPD, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, "officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the area of S 3rd St and E Bonneville Ave."

Metro did not find any gunshot victims at this time, but did detain a male individual they believe is connected to this incident.

This investigation is still ongoing. Avoid the area.

RELATED | 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near First Friday at the Arts District

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