One detained following reports of shooting in downtown Las Vegas, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning about a second reported shooting in downtown Las Vegas in the last 24 hours.

KTNV

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, "officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the area of S 3rd St and E Bonneville Ave."

Metro did not find any gunshot victims at this time, but did detain a male individual they believe is connected to this incident.

This investigation is still ongoing. Avoid the area.

RELATED | 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near First Friday at the Arts District