One dead from rollover crash outside Searchlight

SEARCHLIGHT (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash near Searchlight Tuesday afternoon.

According to NSP, the crash happened around 12:17 p.m. on US-95 southbound by mile marker 14 — about six miles south of Searchlight.

In their initial investigation, NSP said this was a single-vehicle crash involving an SUV that rolled over into the center median. Troopers said one man was confirmed deceased at the scene.

A passenger sustained minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Troopers are advising drivers to slow down in the area as they investigate the scene.