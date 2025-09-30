Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One dead from rollover crash outside Searchlight

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol
Posted

SEARCHLIGHT (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash near Searchlight Tuesday afternoon.

According to NSP, the crash happened around 12:17 p.m. on US-95 southbound by mile marker 14 — about six miles south of Searchlight.

In their initial investigation, NSP said this was a single-vehicle crash involving an SUV that rolled over into the center median. Troopers said one man was confirmed deceased at the scene.

A passenger sustained minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Troopers are advising drivers to slow down in the area as they investigate the scene.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo