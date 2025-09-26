LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash on the northbound IR15 (south of mile marker 54) left one dead on Wednesday, September 17, according to Nevada State Police.

At around 10:16 p.m., a 2018 Volvo semi-truck with a trailing unit was driving northbound "in the number two travel lane of IR15, south of the Speedway Boulevard off-ramp," with a 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Hatchback "stationary in the number two lane" for "reasons unknown," NSP shared.

After the Volvo did not decrease its speed, the Volkswagen was hit in the rear by the front of the Volvo, pushing the Volkswagon into the outside shoulder where it it a cable barrier, police said. The Volvo went over a cable barrier before landing on its left side, NSP said.

According to police, the Volvo driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Volkswagon driver, identified as 312-year-old Rodbel Alejandro Virula, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol's Major Incident Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident, which marks the 45th fatal crash under their jurisdiction in 2025, with 46 total fatalities this year so far.