One dead following crash in Paradise, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier this evening, the RTC shared that a crash had blocked all lanes on southbound Paradise Road after Harmon Avenue.

Channel 13 reached out to LVMPD to learn more about this incident. Officials said that the crash occurred at 5:05 p.m. on Paradise Road and Naples Drive when a vehicle and pedestrian collided, killing one.

LVMPD shared that the driver remained on scene, and is not suspected of impairment.

Traffic cameras still show police presence on the road. Avoid the area and use alternate routes at this time.