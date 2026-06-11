One dead following crash in Enterprise, impaired driver arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a fatal collision that happened Wednesday night on Warm Springs Road and Montessouri Street.

According to police, a Toyota traveling eastbound had crossed into the westbound travel lanes, into the path of a Tesla. The driver of the Tesla tried to move away from the Toyota before the two cars hit.

Calvin Hayashi, the 73-year-old driver of the Toyota, and the 59-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries. The 33-year-old female passenger of the Toyota was critically injured, and later died at the hospital when police said her condition "deteriorated rapidly."

The Tesla's driver, a 24-year-old woman, received minor injuries.

LVMPD said Hayashi was "determined to be impaired and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for charges related to the collision."

Court records indicate that that he was charged with DUI resulting in death and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He is scheduled to appear in court today.