One dead after two-vehicle crash in west valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person died after a two-vehicle crash in the west valley Tuesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The collision happened around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Harvard Street near Decatur Boulevard.

Police said the driver of one of the involved vehicles was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, impairment is not suspected to be a factor at this time.

The intersection of Vermont and Harvard is shut down in all directions as police investigate, LVMPD said.