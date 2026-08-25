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One dead after two-vehicle crash in west valley, police say

The crash happened Tuesday morning near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Harvard Street near Decatur Boulevard.
File photo of a Las Vegas police / LVMPD police car
KTNV
File photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department police car.
File photo of a Las Vegas police / LVMPD police car
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person died after a two-vehicle crash in the west valley Tuesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The collision happened around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Harvard Street near Decatur Boulevard.

Police said the driver of one of the involved vehicles was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, impairment is not suspected to be a factor at this time.

The intersection of Vermont and Harvard is shut down in all directions as police investigate, LVMPD said.

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