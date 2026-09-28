One dead after Jeep collides with motorcycle in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcycle rider is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Fort Apache Road and West Arby Avenue.

That's where a Jeep Grand Cherokee was trying to make a left turn into the oncoming path of an Indian Scout motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was ejected upon impact and later died at University Medical Center's Trauma Center.

Police say the Jepp driver remained on scene. They were not injured.

No impairment is suspected.

So far in 2026 there have been 88 traffic-related fatalities in the Las Vegas Metropolitan area.