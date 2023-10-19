One dead after being struck by train near Fashion Show Mall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person has died after being struck by a train near the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a person called 911 around 5:38 a.m. to advise that a train had collided with a person.

Arriving officers immediately located the deceased individual on the train track.

The train will be stopped while officers conduct an investigation, though officers say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Several streets surrounding the area will be impacted by the train stoppage.