Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Officials: One dead and two hospitalized after collision in Henderson

Sean asdf.jpeg
Sean DeLancey
Following a collision in Henderson, one person is dead with two others hospitalized. All travel lanes on South Valle Verde Drive from Paseo Verde Drive to Horizon Ridge Parkway are closed.
Sean asdf.jpeg
Posted at 9:35 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 11:07:43-04

HENDERSON (KTNV)  — One person is dead and two others were hospitalized following a collision in Henderson on Wednesday.

According to the Henderson Police Department, around 8:20 p.m. Henderson Police and Fire were dispatched to a three-car collision near South Valle Verde Drive and Clear Water Canyon Drive.

Officials encouraged drivers to avoid the area as all travel lanes were closed on South Valle Verde Drive from Paseo Verde Drive to Horizon Ridge Parkway while the investigation is conducted.

The investigation is ongoing, and speed and impairment are unknown factors at this time, police noted.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH