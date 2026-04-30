Officer-involved shooting follows crash near N. 5th Street at Gowan Road

UPDATE | 7:16 p.m.

We're learning new information regarding this incident from the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD).

According to police, a crash was followed by an officer-involved shooting near N. 5th Street and Gowan Road.

KTNV

NLVPD shared that details are limited at this time, and that motorists can expect to see road closures in the area.

This is a developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in Las Vegas this evening.

According to the RTC, all lanes are blocked on northbound N. 5th Street at Gowan Road.

Traffic cameras show a large emergency vehicle presence and police tape across the roadways.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.