October schedule released for NDOT's I-15 South Widening Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NDOT's October schedule for lane and ramp closures on I-15 has been released, which means you'll have the chance to plan your routes ahead of time.

Here is the updated schedule NDOT has shared with Channel 13:

Sunday, October 5 to Friday, October 10 | Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Sloan Road to Cactus Avenue

Southbound I-15 reduce to one lane from Blue Diamond Road to Sloan Road

Intermittent on and off-ramp closures along southbound I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Sloan Road

Sunday, October 5 to Monday, October 6 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-15 on and off-ramps at Sloan Road closed

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Starr Avenue closed

This project will focus on "spall repair, overhead sign installation, weigh-in-motion installation, and striping," according to NDOT.

Exercise caution when driving through work zones, utilizing alternative routes if possible. This schedule is "subject to change due to weather or other factors," NDOT said.