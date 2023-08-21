Nye County announces road closures as flooding continues near Mt. Charleson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nye County has announced several new road closures as "water and debris" continue to run off of Mt. Charleston in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary.

As of Monday morning, power has been shut off to the Mt. Charleston area and a boil water order has been issued for Kyle Canyon Water District customers.

County officials also note that power outages in Pahrump could also impact traffic lights, though the Valley Electric Association is currently on the scene.

The current closures in place include the following:



State Route 376 at MM 62 near Round Mountain is closed, highway split

Dandelion Street in Pahrump is closed.

US 95 South at MM 47 of Beatty is now closed.

Valley View Boulevard in Amargosa Valley is closed.

Anvil Road in Amargosa Valley is closed

State Route 376 closed from Carvers to US 50

Manhole cover missing on Highway 160 at Yellowhand Avenue in Pahrump

Please avoid the Basin Avenue road construction area in Pahrump

Additionally, Nevada Department of Transportation officials announced on Monday that State Route 157 (Kyle Canyon Road) was shut down at its junction with State Route 158 (Deer Creek Road) due to flood damage.

Officials also note that other roads and highways may be closed during the day as water and debris fields continue to accumulate.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the impact of Tropical Storm Hilary system in Las Vegas