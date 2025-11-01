NSP: Single vehicle rollover in downtown Las Vegas kills one, injures another

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday morning, Nevada State Police shared details of a fatal crash that occurred on November 1 at 1:41 a.m. in downtown Las Vegas.

A single vehicle was involved in a rollover crash on northbound I-11 at Casino Center Boulevard, according to NSP.

The driver, an adult male, was confirmed dead on the scene by officials. The passenger, an adult female, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, NSP shared.

At the time of this incident, I-11 was shut down "for an undetermined amount of time" as officials began their investigation, NSP said.

This investigation is still ongoing.