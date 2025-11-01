Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

NSP: Single vehicle rollover in downtown Las Vegas kills one, injures another

Nevada State Police
KTNV
Nevada State Police
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday morning, Nevada State Police shared details of a fatal crash that occurred on November 1 at 1:41 a.m. in downtown Las Vegas.

A single vehicle was involved in a rollover crash on northbound I-11 at Casino Center Boulevard, according to NSP.

The driver, an adult male, was confirmed dead on the scene by officials. The passenger, an adult female, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, NSP shared.

At the time of this incident, I-11 was shut down "for an undetermined amount of time" as officials began their investigation, NSP said.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.