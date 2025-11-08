NSP: 'Mechanical issue' caused emergency airplane landing, blocking all northbound lanes at Jean Exit

JEAN (KTNV) — The RTC has shared details regarding blocked lanes two miles past Jean, Nev. on Saturday.

An emergency airplane landing is currently blocking all lanes on northbound I-15 after Mile 13, according to the RTC.

Channel 13 has reached out to Nevada State Police for more information. Here is what we learned.

According to officials, Nevada Highway Patrol responded to an emergency plane landing at 2:25 p.m. The plane, a single engine Cessna 172, contained a pilot instructor and student, police said. The emergency landing was executed after the plane "experienced mechanical problems," NSP said, and was able to make a landing without injuries.

NSP shared that all lanes are currently closed on IR15 at Mile Marker 12 (Jean Exit), with northbound traffic being redirected onto the Jean Exit through State Route 604 into Las Vegas.

According to LVMPD, the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified about this event.