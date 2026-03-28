NSP: Fatal crash closes northbound US-95 at Snow Mountain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Police (NSP) have shared information regarding a fatal traffic incident on US-95 at Snow Mountain.

The RTC initially shared that road closures were reported around 6:35 p.m. this evening, closing northbound US-95 at Nu Waiv Kaiv Boulevard, Snow Mountain, which is about four miles after Kyle Canyon Road.

According to NSP, the closures stemmed from a crash that occurred at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, involving a single passenger sedan. Officials confirmed that one man was declared dead on the scene.

Police said that the area is still closed at Snow Mountain. Drivers are currently being diverted to the US-95 Snow Mountain off-ramp, where they will travel north onto the US-95 and Snow Mountain on-ramp to bypass the collision.