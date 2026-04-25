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NSP: Fatal crash closes northbound IR-15 at Washington Avenue

NSP: Fatal crash closes northbound IR-15 northbound at Washington Avenue
RTC
NSP: Fatal crash closes northbound IR-15 northbound at Washington Avenue
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police (NSP) shared information with Channel 13 about a fatal crash that occurred on Friday night.

According to police, it happened at northbound IR-15 at Washington Avenue around 9:28 p.m. and involved an adult male pedestrian and a pickup truck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. NSP said the truck driver stayed in the area and is cooperating with their investigation.

The incident has closed of all lanes of travel in the area, with motorists being diverted to the IR-15 and D Street off-ramp.

In a social media post this evening, the RTC shared that the on-ramps at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue are closed too.

NSP advises drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes, as they do not have an estimated timeline for the area's reopening at this time.

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