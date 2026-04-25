NSP: Fatal crash closes northbound IR-15 at Washington Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police (NSP) shared information with Channel 13 about a fatal crash that occurred on Friday night.

#TrafficAlert IR15 northbound at Washington. All travel lanes are closed, due to a fatal crash. IR-11 to go IR15 northbound is closed. All IR15 northbound traffic is being diverted off onto the IR15 and D Street off-ramp. Please use alternate routes and avoid area. pic.twitter.com/g6LXfRpgqJ — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) April 25, 2026

According to police, it happened at northbound IR-15 at Washington Avenue around 9:28 p.m. and involved an adult male pedestrian and a pickup truck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. NSP said the truck driver stayed in the area and is cooperating with their investigation.

The incident has closed of all lanes of travel in the area, with motorists being diverted to the IR-15 and D Street off-ramp.

In a social media post this evening, the RTC shared that the on-ramps at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue are closed too.

Major traffic alert! I-15 NB is closed at D Street/Washington ave for a crash. No access to I-15 NB from I-11 EB or WB. MLK and Washington on ramps are closed as well. Use other Routes. pic.twitter.com/fRK3CcZce7 — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) April 25, 2026

NSP advises drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes, as they do not have an estimated timeline for the area's reopening at this time.