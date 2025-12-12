Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NSP: Fatal collision closes road on northbound I-15 near Charleston Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier this evening, the RTC shared information regarding a crash that blocked off left lanes on northbound I-15 before I-11.

Channel 13 recently learned from the Nevada State Police's (NSP) traffic page that the collision was fatal.

In a social media post from NSP, we learned that all lanes are blocked on northbound I-15 near Charleston Boulevard.

Avoid the area at this time, and use alternate routes.

