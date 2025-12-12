NSP: Fatal collision closes road on northbound I-15 near Charleston Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier this evening, the RTC shared information regarding a crash that blocked off left lanes on northbound I-15 before I-11.

Channel 13 recently learned from the Nevada State Police's (NSP) traffic page that the collision was fatal.

CRASH - ROAD CLOSED on I-15 Northbound near Charleston Blvd . All lanes blocked - use other routes. Start time: 12/11/2025 7:15 PM. 🚧 — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) December 12, 2025

In a social media post from NSP, we learned that all lanes are blocked on northbound I-15 near Charleston Boulevard.

Avoid the area at this time, and use alternate routes.