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NSP: Crash hospitalizes four people, all lanes blocked on Aliante Parkway at 215

NSP: All lanes blocked on Aliante Parkway at 215
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NSP: All lanes blocked on Aliante Parkway at 215
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning about a traffic incident this evening in Las Vegas from the Nevada State Police (NSP).

According to a social media post by NSP, all lanes are blocked in both directions on Aliante Parkway at 215. The 215 westbound Aliante Parkway off-ramp is also experiencing a partial closure.

We reached out to NSP for more information. Though details are limited at this time, we have been told that the crash sent four people to the hospital, and that road closures would be in place for several hours.

Traffic cameras show police vehicles on the roadway. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

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