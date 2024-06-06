Northbound lanes reopen near Primm after 'major crash' on I-15

(KTNV) — A "major crash" prompted the closure of northbound lanes of Interstate 15 south of Primm on Thursday morning.

In an initial statement on the incident, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the closure was expected to stay in place at least through 12 p.m. As of 11:33 a.m., the agency reported all lanes had reopened.

Agency officials noted the crash was reported at approximately 7:45 a.m. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes through the area.

The Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and is expected to provide additional information.

At this time, no further details are available.