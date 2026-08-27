Northbound I-11 reopens at Horizon Drive after fatal crash

HENDERSON (KTNV) — UPDATE

The RTC has shared that northbound I-11 has reopened. Traffic cameras show the flow of traffic resuming.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in Henderson this evening.

According to the RTC, a crash happened on northbound I-11 before 215 Southern Beltway. The area of northbound I-11 is closed at Horizon Drive.

Details are limited at this time, but Nevada State Police have shared that the crash was fatal.

Traffic cameras are currently showing cleared-off lanes, and diverted traffic.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.