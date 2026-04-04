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North Las Vegas to see construction as part of Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project

North Las Vegas to see construction as part of Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project
City of North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas to see construction as part of Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas has shared information with us regarding an upcoming construction project hitting Las Vegas Boulevard on April 6.

The Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project will span from East Tonopah Avenue to East Carey Avenue next Monday to install new storm drains, underground utilities, and new pavement. The roadway will stay open, according to the City, but lane closures and redirections are expected.

North Las Vegas to see construction as part of Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project

On Wednesday, April 8, motorists can expect traffic to move to the southbound side of North Las Vegas Boulevard spanning North Bruce Street to East Carey Avenue.

The City of North Las Vegas anticipates these changes to stay in place for about a month. If you're planning on traveling in this direction, just remember that construction hours usually are set for 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Use alternate routes if possible, and avoid the area.

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