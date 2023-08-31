'No surge, no rides': Those who use rideshares in Las Vegas could be impacted as drivers demand more pay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of valley Uber drivers protested Wednesday at the Uber Hub on Decatur and Sunset and eventually made their way to the rideshare holding area at Harry Reid International Airport.

The protest resulted from what drivers claim was a disappointing weekend in wages despite heavy traffic from the Beyonce concert.

“A lot of our rides have been $4, $5,” said Uber driver Danielle Anderson. “We haven’t been getting surges in the last two weeks.”

According to Uber, riders will see surge charges when there’s big demand during concerts and sporting events.

But because Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Hilary hitting Mt. Charleston, Uber said the surge costs had to be dropped.

Lombardo's office provided a statement, saying the residents in Mt. Charleston remain a priority.

"Recovery for the residents of Mt. Charleston remains Governor Lombardo’s top priority," the office said. "Our office will update the emergency declaration once it is appropriate to do so."

In 2021, former Governor Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation allowing rideshare companies to adjust fares despite an emergency declaration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, the current state of emergency declaration is still in place.

Uber driver Lezerick Moore said not getting extra pay is part of the problem. He claims customers damaged his car and was left with the aftermath.

“When damage is done to your car, they make you jump through loopholes and still don’t want to pay,” Moore said. “This is damages done by your riders. Why do you expect me to pay for it?”

According to drivers who spoke to Channel 13, they’ll return to Harry Reid Airport to protest on Friday afternoon. Uber said it is not commenting at this time on this matter.