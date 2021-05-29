Gov. Sisolak signs emergency regulation allowing rideshare surge pricing

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Siolak signed an emergency regulation on Friday that allows rideshare companies to adjust prices above the base rate, effective immediately.

This was previously prohibited during a State of Emergency.

The governor says the move will decrease wait times, increasing public safety and provide "efficient and affordable transportation options during the ongoing public health crisis."

An Uber spokesperson shared the following statement with 13 Action News:

"Uber thanks Governor Sisolak and the NTA [Nevada Transportation Authority] for working with the industry on solutions to help meet the increased demand of travelers and riders. With more people becoming vaccinated and Nevada's economy reopening, Uber is focused on bringing back earnings opportunities for drivers during busy times and improving reliability for Nevada riders."

According to the Uber website, surge pricing automatically goes into effect when there are more riders in a given area than available drivers.

This encourages more drivers to serve the busy area over time and shifts rider demand, the company says, to maintain reliability and restore balance.

In recent months, longer than normal wait times have been reported by people in the Las Vegas valley trying to use rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft.

