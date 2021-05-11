Passengers report long wait times for rideshares at McCarran Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A few weeks ago, 13 Action News warned you about a rental car shortage in Las Vegas. Now, we're hearing reports of long lines of people waiting to be picked up by a ride-share at the airport.

Earlier today, 13 Action News stopped by the ride-share pickup area at McCarran International Airport and passengers said they didn't have too much trouble getting a ride, but they were waiting 15-30 minutes, on average, to get one, sometimes longer.

"No, we didn't expect this. It's a little overwhelming. It's only been about ten minutes for us so far. But again, looking around, it doesn't look very good. I'm not frustrated yet. I'm sure if they don't get here within 30 minutes or so, I probably will start getting frustrated," said Donald Rosenow, a visitor from New Mexico.

"I'd already researched it and it said that Uber waits could be long. And I talked to the hotel, and they said probably 20-30 minutes would be the wait. They offered to send me a car for a pretty good amount of money, and I said, 'No, I'll take the wait.'" said Diana, a tourist from Texas.

Over the weekend, some passengers reported waiting as long as two hours at times. It really all depends on what day and time you're trying to get a ride.

13 Action News reached out to Uber and Lyft to see if they're still dealing with a driver shortage. Neither could accommodate an interview, but both sent a statement.

An Uber spokesperson said, "With more people getting vaccinated and moving around, riders in Las Vegas are using the uber app more. To meet this returning rising demand, we are reinvesting in bringing back drivers who are an essential part of the community and are helping get the city moving again."

A Lyft spokesperson sent a statement that reads, "We’re seeing big increases in demand for rides, as vaccines roll out and people get ready to start moving again. We are working to meet demand, including providing incentives to drivers and working with Governor Sisolak and the NTA to help ensure the State of Emergency doesn’t impact rider experience and driver earnings.”

13 Action News also talked to several cab drivers who didn't want to go on camera. Besides saying they're not the biggest fans of Uber and Lyft drivers, they did say they're happy to be back to work and busy.