No students on board school bus crash in central Las Vegas; no injuries reported

UPDATE | 3:57 p.m.

Nevada State Police said the CCSD school bus had no students on board at the time of the crash. No injuries or medical transports were reported, officials said.

The vehicles have since moved out of the intersection.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're working to find out more information about an apparent crash involving a school bus in the central Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

A traffic camera in the area of U.S. 95/Interstate 11 and M.L.K. Boulevard showed the scene of the crash. The traffic camera video appeared to show the school bus and at least one other vehicle involved in the collision.

Traffic Camera

[TRAFFIC CAM] School Bus Crash at MLK & I-11

As of 3:08 p.m., the bus and the other vehicle had driven away, and traffic appeared to be moving normally again.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, the crash happened in the northbound lanes of MLK Blvd. and was partially blocking the intersection with I-11.

Channel 13 has reached out to local authorities and the Clark County School District seeking additional information about the collision and whether any injuries have been reported as a result. This report will be updated as we learn more.

