NLVPD: Vehicle fire closes Cheyenne Avenue at Decatur Boulevard, injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in North Las Vegas.

According to the RTC, the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard is closed. Traffic cameras show the roadways cleared off.

Viewer photos sent to Channel 13 show emergency vehicles present, as well as a car on fire.

We reached out to the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) to learn more, and were notified that NLVPD officers responded to a vehicle fire around 9:11 a.m.

Injured individuals were found and later taken to a nearby hospital. The fire was extinguished by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

According to police, the fire's cause is still under investigation, with no confirmation that the car experienced a collision with another vehicle.

NLVPD advised us that the intersection will remain shut down in all directions, causing major traffic delays. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.