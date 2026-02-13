Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

NLVPD: Pedestrian hospitalized following collision on Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street

RTC: Crash shuts down all eastbound lanes on Cheyenne Avenue at Commerce Street
RTC
RTC: Crash shuts down all eastbound lanes on Cheyenne Avenue at Commerce Street
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in North Las Vegas.

According to the RTC, a crash has shut down all lanes on eastbound Cheyenne Avenue at Commerce Street.

We reached out to the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD), and learned that this collision involved a pedestrian and a vehicle around 2:49 a.m.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The driver stayed on the scene, and impairment is not suspected by police at this time.

NLVPD's Traffic Division is continuing to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team