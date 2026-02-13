NLVPD: Pedestrian hospitalized following collision on Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in North Las Vegas.

According to the RTC, a crash has shut down all lanes on eastbound Cheyenne Avenue at Commerce Street.

We reached out to the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD), and learned that this collision involved a pedestrian and a vehicle around 2:49 a.m.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The driver stayed on the scene, and impairment is not suspected by police at this time.

NLVPD's Traffic Division is continuing to investigate this incident.