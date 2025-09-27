NLVPD: One dead in crash near North Las Vegas, speed a contributing factor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE | Saturday, September 27 at 11:22 a.m.

We have learned new details from NLVPD regarding the specifics of the fatal crash on North Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Police shared that officers responded around 7:49 p.m. to the 2800 block of North Pecos Road after a crash involving a Honda SUV and a motorcycle.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage from the scene

Lanes shut down following fatal crash near North Las Vegas

The NLVPD Major Collision Investigation Unit discovered that the motorcyclist was "traveling southbound on Pecos Road from Las Vegas Boulevard North, at a high rate of speed." As the Honda SUV turned into a parking lot from northbound Pecos Road, the motorcyclist hit the passenger side of the vehicle.

NVLPD determined that speed was a contributing factor in the crash, and is "working to determine if impairment was also a factor."

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical staff, officials said.

The Honda SUV driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with NLVPD, police said.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

UPDATE | Friday, September 26 at 9:37 p.m.

North Las Vegas Police Department has shared with Channel 13 that this traffic collision has turned fatal, and that more information would become available in an upcoming press release.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared that all lanes are blocked after a crash occurred on southbound North Pecos Road after Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Channel 13 has reached out to NLVPD for more information. This is a developing story.