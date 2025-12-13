NLVPD: One dead, another injured following crash near CSN campus

UPDATE | Saturday, 11:27 a.m.

The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) has shared new details regarding a crash near the CSN North Las Vegas Campus on Friday night.

The crash happened between a motorcycle and a Chevrolet Spark around 6:08 p.m. on Dec. 12 on Cheyenne Avenue and Belmont Street, according to police.

Officials said that the motorcyclist, an adult male, was found unresponsive in the road. He was later pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was hospitalized with minor injuries.

NLVPD's Major Collision Investigation Unit has determined that the motorcycle, traveling eastbound, collided with the rear of the Chevrolet Spark as it completed a U-turn and traveled eastbound.

Speed is considered a "contributing factor" to the motorcyclist's ejection, according to police. Impairment is not suspected at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information regarding a crash near the CSN North Las Vegas Campus this evening.

According to the RTC, all westbound lanes are blocked on Cheyenne Avenue after Community College Drive.

Channel 13 reached out to the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) for more information. Police responded to crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle that happened on East Cheyenne Avenue and Van Der Meer Street after a call for service was received around 6:08 p.m. on Friday. According to officials, one person was hospitalized.

NLVPD is currently investigating this collision, and said that the east and westbound lanes of Cheyenne Avenue will be temporarily closed.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes at this time.