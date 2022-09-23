NLVPD: Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with tractor-trailor

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, a motorcycle and tractor-trailer crashed at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Nexus Way Thursday evening.

Around 6:16 p.m., police said that the motorcycle was traveling southbound and entered the intersection where the tractor-trailer was in the middle of completing a turn.

Police said the crash resulted in the motorcyclist ejecting from his vehicle, causing him to have serious injuries. The motorcyclist, a man predicted to be in his 20s, was transported to UMC Trauma

The driver of the tractor-trailer remained on scene, police said. He was uninjured, and did not appear to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The NLVPD Fatal Team is on scene to investigate and determine the cause of the collision. South-bound lamb is closed from Tropical to the I-15 interchange.