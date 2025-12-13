NLVPD: Crash near CSN campus closes east and westbound lanes on Cheyenne Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a crash near the CSN North Las Vegas Campus this evening.

According to the RTC, all westbound lanes are blocked on Cheyenne Avenue after Community College Drive.

Channel 13 reached out to the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) for more information. Police responded to crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle that happened on East Cheyenne Avenue and Van Der Meer Street after a call for service was received around 6:08 p.m. on Friday. According to officials, one person was hospitalized.

NLVPD is currently investigating this collision, and said that the east and westbound lanes of Cheyenne Avenue will be temporarily closed.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes at this time.