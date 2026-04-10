LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in North Las Vegas this evening.

According to the RTC, a crash has blocked off all lanes on northbound Simmons Street at Carey Avenue.

We reached out to the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) to learn more. They shared with us that a semi-truck and a vehicle were involved, and that the incident remains under investigation.

WATCH | Passerby captures the scene of the collision

NLVPD: Crash closes all lanes on northbound Simmons Street at Carey Avenue (Video: Deaneer Franklin)

Simmons Street remains closed in both directions between Carey Avenue and Evans Avenue, and will remain shut down for the next several hours, NLVPD said.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.