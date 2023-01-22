Next phase of Dropicana closures to begin Saturday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The next phase of closures for the I-15 Tropicana Project — known as "Dropicana" — will begin on Saturday night at 10 p.m.

Sunday morning, crews will begin closing Tropicana Avenue in both directions from Dean Martin Drive to Las Vegas Boulevard, near New York, New York, until Jan. 30.

This closure will force drivers to find a way around the construction — specifically, drivers who are a part of the bustling service industry on the Las Vegas Strip. Since both north and southbound lanes on Tropicana Avenue will be inaccessible, KTNV traffic reporter Zora Asberry recommends drivers exit at Russell Road or Flamingo to head east or west from I-15.

"Folks who use southbound I-15 to get to either the businesses or some of the great resorts on Tropicana, they're gonna have to find a new way to get down there for the long term," Hopkins said.

For those attending the VGK game on Saturday night, taking Flamingo Road, Harmon Avenue or Russell Road to Las Vegas Boulevard will help drivers headed home from T-Mobile Arena.

Overall, NDOT recommends that drivers add at least 15 minutes onto their commute to accommodate for the construction.

Drivers can also access more information about the project, as well as updates, by downloading NDOT's I-15 Tropicana app.

For real-time traffic updates, go to ktnv.com/traffic.