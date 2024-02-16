New road closures announced for Jones, Maryland Parkway road projects

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Motorists traveling near Maryland Parkways or Jones Boulevard can expect to see road closures and lane restrictions over the next week.

According to the City of Las Vegas, Jones Boulevard will have work done between Lone Mountain Road and Horse Drive from Feb. 19 through Feb. 23. Traffic will be restricted to one through lane for northbound and southbound traffic.

Drivers should expect delays and transportation officials recommend avoiding the area by taking Torrey Pines Drive and Decatur Boulevard.

Current work includes partial-depth pavement removal and reconstructions, installing temporary traffic delineations, and bike lanes.

When looking at the ongoing Maryland Parkway Storm Drain Project, southbound Maryland Parkway will be close from Fremont Street to Ogden Avenue, starting on Feb. 19.

That closure will be in place for about two weeks.

City of Las Vegas

Carson Avenue will continue to be closed to through traffic on the west side of Maryland Parkway until Feb. 23.

Bridger Avenue will reopen at Maryland Parkway when Fremont Street closes.

Northbound Maryland Parkway from Bonneville Avenue to Clark Avenue will close to vehicle traffic starting on Feb. 26. That closure will last about four weeks.

City of Las Vegas

Crews are expected to be working from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Drivers should expect delays and detours on Maryland Parkway, Carson and Fremont. For north/south travel, motorists are advised to take 11th St. and 13th St.

For east/west travels, motorists are advised to take Ogden and Bridger.

The Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project is expected to be completed by the end of this summer.