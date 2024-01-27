New lane restrictions announced for I-515/U.S. 95, Wyoming to Sunset project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another round of lane restrictions are being announce as crews continue to make progress and work on the I-515/U.S 95, Wyoming to Sunset improvement project.

On Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced, which road closures will be in place for the next week. You can see those closures below.



Sunday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Jan 29 at 5 a.m.

Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Russell Road and Sunset Road



Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. to Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 5 a.m.

Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Flamingo Rd and Nellis Blvd

Flamingo Rd on ramp and Tropicana on/off ramps to southbound I-515 closed



Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Nellis Blvd and Stephanie St

Russell Rd on/off ramps at southbound I-515 closed



Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Stephanie St and Galleria Dr

Russell Rd on/off ramps at southbound I-515 closed



Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Galleria Dr and Sunset Rd

Southbound I-515 off ramp to Sunset Rd closed

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through work zones and take alternate detour routes, if possible.