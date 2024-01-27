Watch Now
New lane restrictions announced for I-515/U.S. 95, Wyoming to Sunset project

Posted at 5:00 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 20:00:39-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another round of lane restrictions are being announce as crews continue to make progress and work on the I-515/U.S 95, Wyoming to Sunset improvement project.

On Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced, which road closures will be in place for the next week. You can see those closures below.

  • Sunday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Jan 29 at 5 a.m.
    Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Russell Road and Sunset Road
  • Monday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. to Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 5 a.m.
    Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. to Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 5 a.m.
    Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Flamingo Rd and Nellis Blvd
    Flamingo Rd on ramp and Tropicana on/off ramps to southbound I-515 closed
  • Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. to Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5 a.m.
    Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Nellis Blvd and Stephanie St
    Russell Rd on/off ramps at southbound I-515 closed
  • Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. to Friday, Feb. 2 at 5 a.m.
    Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Stephanie St and Galleria Dr
    Russell Rd on/off ramps at southbound I-515 closed
  • Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Feb. 5 at 5 a.m.
    Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Galleria Dr and Sunset Rd
    Southbound I-515 off ramp to Sunset Rd closed

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through work zones and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

