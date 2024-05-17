New crosswalks going up across Las Vegas to help with reducing crashes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Car crashes and pedestrian crashes happen almost every day in Las Vegas, but now, new crosswalks going up around town are supposed to help prevent crashes from happening.

“They have no respect for the pedestrians,” said Jannette Cruz, who lives near Sahara Avenue and 15th Street.

Cruz says that stretch of road is notorious for speeding drivers and has almost always been a danger for people attempting to cross the street.

“It's scary because you never know. It could be you at any point,” said another pedestrian.

The only peace of mind they say they have is a new crosswalk, known as the "pedestrian hybrid beacon," that was recently remodeled by the City of Las Vegas.

The crosswalk was designed to make the area safer for drivers, pedestrians, and anybody else that’s commuting. The PHBs light up when they’re activated and give drivers a cue to stop. The features come in handy, especially when it’s dark out or when there’s a lot of traffic.

Statistics obtained by Channel 13 from the Federal Highway Administration show traffic beacons can lead to a 55% reduction in pedestrian crashes, a 29% reduction in total crashes, and a 15% reduction in fatal crashes.

“Hopefully, it’ll make them slow down,” said Manuel Castillo, whom we met at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Las Verdes Street. It’s the same location where another pedestrian hybrid beacon was just activated. Castillo uses the crosswalk every day.

“These cars usually go flying through here. They don’t care,” Castillo said.

Another PHB is currently under construction near Durango Drive and Elkhorn Road.