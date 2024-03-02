New Arts District parking will provide relief for Las Vegas locals, businesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've been to downtown Las Vegas, then you know how challenging it can be to find parking in the Arts District, especially during big events like First Friday. Sometimes, it can be like finding a needle in a haystack.

Las Vegas locals, like Rylie Benavidez, told me they love coming to the Arts District but it's a challenge.

"It's very hectic and annoying. Me and my mom came last weekend and it took us two drive arounds to find a spot," she told me.

Benavidez is not alone. Elizabeth Kruger, the manager of Hop Nuts Brewing downtown, agrees.

"It's nearly impossible to find a parking spot."

However, a glimmer of hope emerged on Feb. 21. That's when the Las Vegas City Council voted to proceed with the construction of a new city-owned facility, providing 500 parking spots and ground-level retail space in the Arts District.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said the facility would be located on Utah and Casino Center. She says they've previously added 500 surface lot spots but the ongoing growth and popularity of the Arts District required this transformative project.

"It is a $27 million investment we are looking at to make sure we are taking care of both the businesses because employees need to park there and for future residents that may be living here," Diaz explained.

For Kruger, she said more parking is critical.

"I do have a few employees that will be dropped off or even use Uber so they don't have to worry about parking," Kruger said.

She added that some customers have decided to avoid the Arts District altogether due to a lack of parking.

Councilwoman Diaz said we can expect the project to be completed by 2026.

If you are looking for a spot to park, we want to remind you that from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on weekdays, parking is free in the Arts District.