Mayor Goodman talks about free-parking in the Arts District

You can now park for free in the Arts District, but, only during lunch time between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman says free parking in the Arts District is being tested on a trial basis, with hopes that it makes it easier for those who frequent the area, and brings more traffic to the bars and restaurants during the lunch rush.

"We have our museum row, we have brewery row, we have restaurant row. So this is going to be "free parking row" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which i just love," said Mayor Goodman.

You may remember parking all across the Arts District once being completely free.

Then, finding a spot in the arts district was about as easy as hitting a royal flush. Leaving guests to have to search for parking or end up with a spot several blocks from their destination.

So, the City of Las Vegas installed 64 new parking meters earlier this year in April.

According to Mayor Goodman, "The parking meters were to help us get a source of income so we can do all the public work we do".

Paid parking posed a problem for the folks wanting to go to the Arts District to enjoy lunch for an hour or too, and not end up paying the equivalent of lunch, for parking.

"They have no place that they can go quickly and get a bite to eat or something. It also has prevented the long-term person who just sat there all day when there was no fee. So, they (businesses owners) love it because they are seeing the economic advantages of it and the new people who are coming in," said Mayor Goodman.

Not all parking meters are free of charge between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Mayor Carolyn Goodman tells us there are designated areas for free parking.

The metered parking will be free in the 18B Arts District for on-street meters along Charleston Boulevard North of Commerce street and to the West.

Also, 3rd street on the East end and Oakey Boulevard to the South (See map)

Beginning today, metered on-street parking in the 18b Las Vegas Arts District will be free Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. https://t.co/qElCGr8zrF pic.twitter.com/rvV7Om52Jb — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) August 15, 2022

If you happen to run out of time on the meter, the City of Las Vegas recommends downloading the Flowbird App to add time to your meter remotely.

All you need is your license plate number and the name of the street where you parked.

The Flowbird App is free and is available on Apple and Android devices.

