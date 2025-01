LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal rollover crash on Red Rock Canyon Road after Calico Basin Road in Summerlin has blocked northbound and southbound lanes.

The crash involved one SUV that managed to rollover in the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road closure is near Calico Basin and will be closed for an undetermined time.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m.

Nevada State Police urge people to use alternative routes.