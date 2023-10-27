Watch Now
Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15 at Apex

Posted at 6:17 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 13:47:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed at least one person on I-15 on Friday morning.

Officers received initial reports of a collision involving a pedestrian on northbound I-15, just north of Apex, around 3:05 a.m. Arriving officers determined that two vehicles — a silver Nissan Altima and a gray Toyota Camry — were traveling northbound on I-15 while a male adult pedestrian was walking north in the far-left travel lane.

The collision occurred when the two vehicles struck the pedestrian, according to state troopers.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, and both drivers sustained minor injuries.

"Please remember the highway is not a place for pedestrians," state troopers said in a release. "Always slow down, buckle up, never drive distracted, and never drive impaired."

Officers have shut down the northbound side of the freeway and the Apex on-ramp while they conduct an investigation. Traffic is being diverted onto Las Vegas Boulevard to bypass up to US-93.

Drivers passing through the area are advised to expect major delays and use alternate routes if possible.

