Nevada State Police identify man killed in crash on U.S. 95, near Cold Creek Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police have identified a man who was killed in a crash on U.S. 95, near Cold Creek Road last week.

The crash happened last Tuesday at 10:35 a.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup was traveling southbound on U.S. 95, south of mile marker 108. For unknown reasons, the truck was unable to stay in its travel lane and the side tires entered the dirt center median.

According to Nevada State Police, the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to rotate clockwise across all travel lanes, and go into the shoulder. The Tundra then overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, who has been identified as 38-year-old Miles Collins, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nevada State Police say his death is the 47th fatality in the Southern Command's jurisdiction in 2024.