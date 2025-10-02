Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nevada State Police: Fatal crash on NB I-15 collector distributor near Blue Diamond Road closes roads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police have shared that a crash on the Northbound I-15 collector distributor road between Blue Diamond Road (State Route 160) and the 215 Beltway was fatal, and is expected to cause road closures while troopers remain on scene.

Seek out alternate routes at this time, and avoid the area.

