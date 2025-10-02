Nevada State Police: Fatal crash on NB I-15 collector distributor near Blue Diamond Road closes roads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police have shared that a crash on the Northbound I-15 collector distributor road between Blue Diamond Road (State Route 160) and the 215 Beltway was fatal, and is expected to cause road closures while troopers remain on scene.
Seek out alternate routes at this time, and avoid the area.
#TrafficAlert IR15 Collector Distributor road northbound between State Route 160(Blue Diamond) and the I-215 Interchange is closed, due to a fatal crash. Also State Route 160(Blue Diamond) northbound on-ramp is closed. Please avoid area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/B0DR45uKo4— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) October 2, 2025