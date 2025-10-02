Nevada State Police: Fatal crash on NB I-15 collector distributor near Blue Diamond Road closes roads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police have shared that a crash on the Northbound I-15 collector distributor road between Blue Diamond Road (State Route 160) and the 215 Beltway was fatal, and is expected to cause road closures while troopers remain on scene.

🔴 WATCH LIVE | Traffic cameras in the area show the scene of the crash

Seek out alternate routes at this time, and avoid the area.